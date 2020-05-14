Report cards for students in the Commerce School System will be ready soon.
Primary school students report cards will be available for pick up on May 26 from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and elementary school students may pick up report cards on May 27 from 7: 00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Middle school students may begin to pick up items left behind before the shelter-in-place order was implemented starting May 12 and CMS report cards can be picked up on May 27 during two hour intervals for each grade.
Students at the high school will be allowed to pick up report cards, turn in school issued items and pick up personal items beginning May 19.
