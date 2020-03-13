Commerce City Schools will be closed for a week from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.
The school system will reassess the situation on Friday, March 20, for a determination about the following week.
During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events or field trips. As additional information and guidance is provided, updates will be shared.
"Commerce City Schools has been closely monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) with guidance from the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, and the Georgia Department of Education. As the situation has continued to change rapidly, our top priority remains the health and safety of our school community." Commerce superintendent Joy Tolbert said in a statement Friday, March 13.
While the schools are closed, meals will be provided and delivered by school buses each day to be picked up at designated locations. The meal will consist of a lunch and snack with milk (water will also be available).
Meal pick-up locations and times:
- 10:45-11 a.m. — Homer Road, parking lot beside Crestwood Village
- 10:45-11 a.m. — Quality Foods parking lot
- 11:15-11:30 a.m. — World of Kids parking lot
- 11:15-11:30 a.m. — Lanier Tech/Jackson County Health Department parking lot
- 11-11:30 a.m. — Commerce City Schools Board of Education parking lot
"During the school closure, teachers will be providing online instruction to students," Tolbert added. "If your child is in need of a Chromebook to complete assignments online, parents may come to the school(s) during the designated times below on Monday, March 16, to check-out a Chromebook. Parents must sign a waiver to check-out a Chromebook."
- 7:30-9 a.m. Commerce Elementary School and Commerce Middle School (Enter through the front entrance.)
- 2:30-4 p.m. Commerce Elementary School and Commerce Middle School (Enter through the front entrance.)
During the week of March 16-20, schools and buses will continue to be cleaned and disinfected using COVID-19 approved cleaners. We ask our families to wash backpacks, coats, and jackets as soon as possible as well.
"Your child(ren)’s teachers and principals will be sending out information regarding digital and distance learning in the near future," Tolbert said. "During school today, our teachers are working with students to prepare them for the school closing next week.
"Especially in this uncertain time, we appreciate our community for their continued support. Please take the necessary precautions to keep yourself, your families, and the broader community safe."
