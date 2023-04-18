The City of Commerce School System will hike meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year.
Breakfast prices for all schools will go from $1.50 to $2.00 while the adult breakfast rate will go from $1.95 to $2.25.
Lunch rates are also going up and vary from school to school. Primary and elementary school rates will go from $2 to $2.25 while middle and high school prices will go from $2.50 to $2.75. Adult lunch prices will go from $3.75 to $4.
The new rates were approved April 17 by the Commerce Board of Education.
The move is due to the higher costs of food products, said school nutritional director Rich Friedman. Over the past two years, those costs have gone up 23% he noted in a report to the BOE. The new rates will bring Commerce in line with most other area school systems.
In other action, the BOE approved a large overhaul of its math textbooks. The BOE adopted a new set of books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for all grades.
The new textbooks will cost $255,400, but superintendent Joy Tolbert told the board that math books had not been updated since 2012. The new books will better align with new state curriculum guidelines, she said, as well as being more in line from grade-to-grade.
The board also accepted the resignation of BOE member Nathan Anderson. The board will name a replacement for Anderson, whose term expires Dec. 31, 2024.
In personnel action, the board accepted the resignation of curriculum director Sandra Metts.
During its work session meeting, the BOE heard a financial report from Tolbert about the impending impact of SK Battery on the system. Due to the SK plant going onto the city's tax digest, the school system will lose around $2 million in state funding starting in FY2024. While SK doesn't pay traditional city property taxes, it has been making payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payments. Those funds, which have been accruing for the past few years, will be used to backfill for the loss of state funding.
SK is impacting the school system's finances by technically making the city's tax digest "wealthier." Because state education funds are partly based on the relative "wealth" of a school system's tax digest, the higher digest means less net state funding.
