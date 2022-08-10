Commerce school leaders plan to rollback the millage rate this year.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert recommended rolling the system’s millage rate from 17.078 mills to the rollback rate of 16.928 mills during the board’s Aug. 4 work session. Tolbert recommended keeping the bond rate at 2 mills.
The lower rate is the official "rollback" rate for the system. State law requires that local governments roll back millage rates to offset inflationary growth in its tax digest, or hold hearings and declare a tax increase even if the millage rate stays the same.
The board voted to approve the rollback rate at its Aug. 8 meeting
LOCAL SUPPLEMENT INCREASED
In other business on Aug. 8, the board approved an increase to the local supplement from 9% to 10%.
The increase will cost the district approximately $118,000.
Last year, the board approved an increase in the local supplement from 6% to 9%. The recent increases are aimed to make the district more competitive with area school systems and help the district attract and retain employees.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Aug. 8 meeting, the board approved:
•an amended FY22 budget to include the purchase of the Deer Trail Country Club property.
•donating a surplus bus to the Boys & Girls Club
•new board policies including: Parents’ Bill of Rights; resolution processes for material harmful to minors and divisive concepts complaints; and unstructured breaktime.
•the following hires: Jessica Stephenson, long-time substitute for Madison Cruz (Aug. 12-Sept. 30); Bonnie Georgia, school cafeteria staff; Kim McCravy, 49% special education teacher at Commerce Elementary School; Alicia English, school cafeteria staff; Anna Crowe (Sarver), substitute nurse; Taijiney Gaither, substitute nurse; and Maggie Mullis, substitute teacher.
•the resignation of Dana Love, Commerce Primary School paraprofessional.
Also at its Aug. 8 meeting, the board heard from the district's three principals about student data/test results.
