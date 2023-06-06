The City of Commerce is searching for its next planning and zoning administrator.
Jordan Shoemaker, who was hired by the city in 2019, left the position on May 21. City officials would not confirm whether she resigned or was terminated from the role.
Matthew Hailey, who has been hired as the town's assistant city manager, will serve as interim planning administrator until the position is filled. Hailey has a background in code enforcement, planning and zoning and law enforcement. He previously served as assistant county manager of Franklin County.
The city has posted the planning position on its website and is receiving applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.