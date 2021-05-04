Commerce authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect of two armed robberies.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department responded to Walgreens at 2100 N. Broad St. on May 3 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. No was injured in the incident.
Later that day, at approximately 10:56 p.m., officers with the CPD and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Domino’s Pizza, located at 2120 N. Broad St. in reference to a second armed robbery. An employee was slightly injured while defending their self but did not require medical attention.
Authorities are seeking help identifying the male suspected in both incidents.
The male fled the scene both times on foot. A weapon was brandished during both robberies. The male is described to be a white male in his 30s, with a large amount of tattoos on both arms, approximately 6’2” tall and weighing around 200 lbs.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Ferguson or Detective Galloway at 706-335-1847 or 706-335-3200.
