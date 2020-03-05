The Commerce City Council appeared likely to approve two variances for lots in Carrington Place at its upcoming March voting meeting.
No council member asked a lot of questions about the variances, both of which have several conditions about size of houses and the façade.
One variance is for a lot on Skyview Dr. and the other is on Walker Cir. Variances are for the setbacks, one for a side and one for the rear.
Council member Johnny Eubanks said about 35 people attended the planning commission meeting about the variances. Not all of those attending agreed, but most seem resigned to variances.
Eubanks said, “They’ve (residents) been through a lot.” He said getting the subdivision “built out” and a homeowners’ association started might be better for the residents.
Jordan Shoemaker, the city’s planning administrator, said eight lots are left to build on.
OTHER PLANNING ISSUES
The council also will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Jackson County, city manager James Wascher explained, that would call for the county to review erosion plans for Commerce. He said the city has been going to Winder but that position is open and will not be filled.
Wascher said the state would pay a portion of a salary and Jackson County would pay the rest – “right now,” he said.
The council also is expected to approve an updated floodplain management ordinance to put the city in line with state regulations. Shoemaker said adopting the ordinance would protect residents and the city in case of massive flooding in the area.
And the council will be asked to pass an ordinance dealing with the naming of roads and addresses in the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard a request that it increase its payment to the Jackson County Certified Literacy program. Commerce has paid $2,385 to that program for years. The council will get an intergovernmental agreement to pay $1,500 for transportation to the county’s senior center.
•will be asked to close parts of streets for bicycle races April 18, the city Touch a Truck evening April 21 and a meet-and-greet event April 11 for 1818 Brewery at the “old barbershop” in the front corner of the Oxford building.
