Commerce will likely lose its early voting location for upcoming county-run elections. The Jackson County elections office is pursuing a move to Nicholson for early voting, citing unacceptable conditions at the Commerce polling site.
During its Dec. 10 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration voted unanimously to allow staff to move forward with pursuing the Nicholson City Hall facility (formerly Benton Elementary School) as an early voting location instead of the Commerce Parks and Rec Building.
Elections Director Jennifer Logan described the parks and rec facility as “horrific.” She said elections workers were warned of rats and mold. There are also tripping hazards and elections staff said there were some complaints from voters about the facility.
The city previously vacated the facility, moving parks and rec staff to another location.
“If they won’t have their people there and use that building, then why will they use that for our people?” Logan asked.
Logan added the county elections office has asked the city for a better polling spot. She noted they were initially told they could use the Commerce Civic Center this year, but those plans fell through.
“It’s just not acceptable,” said Logan. “And that was for their elections. So, they're not going to make any changes next year for us, for our elections, if they don’t care about their own citizens having to go into the rat-infested, mold building.”
The Nicholson facility has been renovated and also has better parking availability.
“As we’re moving forward into next year, we have to think what’s the best solution for our voters and our poll workers,” Logan said.
Logan anticipates the City of Nicholson will agree to let the county use the facility.
