City of Commerce leaders are poised to raise the town's millage rate by .5 mills on Sept. 19.
The Commerce City Council held its final public hearing on the proposed rate hike on Sept. 6. The city is proposing to raise its millage rate from 3.867 mills to 4.36 mills.
The move is expected to bring in an additional $341,000 to the town's general fund in a bid to help offset higher costs due to inflation, higher insurance costs and the need to purchase additional equipment for the city police department. The town is also looking to improve its parks and recreation department, among other items as well.
On a $250,000 house, the higher rate will equal an additional $53.20.
The city is expecting to bring in around $1.4 million in property tax revenues for the year. For the first time ever, the town's tax digest topped $300 million coming in at $325.3 million.
The tax hike won't cover all the additional costs, estimated to be around $1.2 million during the current fiscal year. In addition to the tax hike, the city is expecting to get an additional $840,000 in income from SK Battery as part of the firm's payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) funds that were negotiated when the company located in Commerce. Those dollars, in addition to the additional property tax funds and an increase in expected sales tax dollars, should cover the additional costs, city manager James Wascher told the council on Sept. 6.
Mayor Clark Hill noted that the city has seen its commercial and industrial tax base grow faster than its residential tax base over the last couple of years.
"Without this non-residential growth of commercial and industrial, we really would be facing a pretty substantial increase in taxes," said Hill.
Since the tax rate is higher than the official "rollback rate," the city was required to hold hearings on the increase.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on the Sept. 19 action agenda up for approval will be:
• naming a construction manager at risk for the remodeling of the town's civic center, a major project the city is undertaking. Construction on that project could begin in March, officials said.
• the purchase of new body-cams and other equipment for the Commerce Police Department.
• a new land bank agreement with the Jackson County government.
• additional documents related to the sale of the water treatment facility to Kerry Foods. The closing on that deal is expected to be Sept. 20.
• several updated intergovernmental agreements with Jackson County stemming from a new service delivery strategy agreement. Among the agreements will be those related to animal control services and elections. The county will no longer charge the city for conducting its city elections, but early voting for city balloting will no longer be held in Commerce and only held at the county elections center in Jefferson, officials said.
• granting a beer and wine license for AAA Food and Fuel.
• the Fall Festival in Spencer Park and related street closing. The festival is set for Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• the annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and related street closures.
• the Hometown Holiday Event and Commerce by Candlelight set for Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m. and related street closings.
