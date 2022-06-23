Commerce leaders have set their priorities for how they plan to use future SPLOST funds.
At its June 20 meeting, the Commerce City Council set three priorities for special purpose local option sales tax 7 funds: Recreation, roads/bridges and water/sewer.
SPLOST is a 1-cent sales tax used by municipalities to help fund capital projects. The current SPLOST 6 will expire in 2023. A referendum to continue the sales tax through SPLOST 7 could potentially be on the November ballot.
SPLOST 7 revenues are estimated to total $126 million county-wide over a six-year period. Funds are split between municipalities across the county based on population. Commerce is estimated to receive $10.7 million.
The council approved splitting those funds evenly between the three priorities. That would generate about $3.5 million for each of the three.
At the June 6 Commerce City Council work session, staff members listed a number of projects the funding could be used for in those categories, some of which include:
•Recreation: Development of the master plan being created to upgrade the city's recreation facilities. Some potential projects include gym space, field development or renovation and park improvements, according to the staff report.
•Roads/bridges: Paving, parking and equipment.
•Water/sewer: Capital needs including plant facilities, equipment and line expansions.
Recreation is the biggest change in the city’s priorities when compared to SPLOST 6. If SPLOST 7 is approved by voters, Commerce will reserve a larger portion for recreation as the city gears up to make some major improvements to its recreation facilities.
OTHER APPROVED ITEMS
Other items approved by the council at its June 20 meeting included:
•its FY2022-23 budget. The General Fund budget tops $9.2 million. Among all its various funds, including utility funds, the city's FY23 budget will top $40.6 million. Millage rates will be set later this year.
•an annexation and rezoning request of 11.36 acres at 1858 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. Commerce Development requested an M-2 zoning for the property, which will become part of the larger Dakota Commerce project.
•an annexation and rezoning request for Frank Jones on 1.74 acres at 679 Waterworks Rd. Jones requested an R-1 zoning for an existing residence.
•a variance request from James Davis for 0 and 77 Westwood Dr. to allow an accessory structure (garage/storage) on a standalone lot. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval with a condition that the two lots be combined.
•an ordinance change to allow internally-lit signs. The proposed ordinance outlines a number of regulations — from brightness to maintenance — and would be implemented city-wide (except for the central business district).
•a resolution to change the speed limit on Mt. Olive Rd. from 45-miles-per-hour to 35-mph. The Georgia Department of Transportation requires the resolution before radar can be run on the road.
•an annual memorandum of understanding agreement with Main Street Department of Community Affairs to establish the duties of the city’s Main Street program.
•reappointing Linda Potts to the Commerce Housing Authority.
•street closures for the city’s annual music and fireworks, set for July 1. Little, Oak and Pine streets will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on that day.
•street closures for the Tigers on the Town pep rally, set for Aug. 25 from 7-8 p.m. Little, Oak and Pine streets will be closed beginning at 6 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•voted to deny a variance request to reduce front setbacks from 25-feet to 15-feet at 2371 Remington Dr. Adams Homes requested the variance for an .28-acre undeveloped residential lot which has a steep embankment on the back side of the property. Several council members voiced concerns with the grading and potential runoff issues on the property. The parcel is part of the Northwood subdivision, where the city has previously learned of problems with runoff and drainage issues.
•voted to table a variance request from Michael Gray to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the side yard of property located on .51 acres at 117 Williford St. Gray is also requesting to allow an additional 56 square feet for the unit. Council members voiced concerns that the ADU would be larger or comparable in size to the primary residence on the property. Action was tabled to allow time for staff to speak with the applicant about alternatives. The council also asked that staff look into capping the size of future ADUs based on a percentage of the size of the primary residence.
•held a closed session to discuss disposition of an asset with no action following.
