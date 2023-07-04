Commerce leaders could take formal action later this month that would place a bond referendum on the November ballot for recreation improvements in the city.
But paying for the bonds, if approved by voters, could nearly double the city’s millage rate.
The proposal before the city council includes issuing up to $13 million in general obligation bonds with a maximum interest rate of 6.5% to finance a new multi-purpose gym at the city’s Carson Street property.
The Commerce City Council could take a formal vote on the referendum at its July 17 meeting. If the council approves placing the referendum on the November ballot, the final decision will then be in the hands of the citizens of Commerce.
THE PROPOSAL
City manager James Wascher outlined the project at the council’s July 3 work session. Construction is expected to total around $10 million for the building and site work. The proposal includes a two-court gymnasium with bleachers acting as a divider between the two courts. Offices, storage, restrooms and small conference spaces are also proposed.
The council discussed two possible locations for the new gym — either where the current parks and recreation building is located, or the small parking lot to the side (not the large lot near the ballfields).
Wascher said the new gym could be multi-purpose and used for tumbling, volleyball, pickleball, etc., in addition to basketball.
“It’s not overall fancy. It is what we need. We do think it will be well utilized and provide for our needs for years to come, particularly being able to use both sides,” Wascher said.
With design fees, issuance costs and attorneys’ fees, Wascher expects the total cost of the project will be around $11 million.
But city staff proposed that the referendum allow for bonds issued up to $13 million to give the city some flexibility in case the markets change.
“We want to make sure we’ve got some wiggle room in case things change on us rapidly,” Wascher said.
He doesn’t expect the city will need to issue the full $13 million in bonds and expects the interest rate will be closer to 5% (versus the 6.5%).
Worst case scenario, the referendum would result in an increase in approximately 4 to 4.5 mills of property taxes to pay off the bonds over 20 years. Wascher anticipates it will be closer to a 3 to 3.5 mill increase. The city’s current millage rate is 4.36 mills.
The referendum does not include any improvements to Ridling Field, which the city has discussed converting to multi-purpose fields. Funding for that project could come from SPLOST money tagged for recreation.
Even if the referendum passes, the city will still need to figure out how it’s going to fund increasing operations costs for the town’s rec department.
BRIEF BACKGROUND
The referendum proposal comes after years of discussion in the city about the need to make improvements to its parks and recreation facilities.
Initially, the council planned a large overhaul with all new facilities, but the price tag came in between $20-$30 million.
The council then considered an option to turn over the city’s recreation department to the county to run. But upset citizens packed the council chambers during a town hall meeting, urging the council to ditch that option.
Shortly after that, the council began discussions on putting a bond referendum on the ballot. If the referendum fails, the city could revisit a joint agreement with the county to operate a city-based recreation program.
