Commerce leaders are slated to vote later this month on a request to construct a 1 million square foot warehouse at a major entrance into town.
The Commerce City Council heard the request to rezone 101 acres on Homer Rd. at Hwy. 441 during its March 7 work session.
Logistics Property Company, LLC, is requesting a rezoning from C-2 to M-2 and variances for the large tract of undeveloped property, which sits behind the Commerce gateway sign near the Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 441 intersection. The property was originally zoned for mixed use commercial and residential (C-2, R-4 and a handful of other zonings) and is listed as commercial mixed use on the city’s future land use plan.
That incompatibility with the future land use plan was among city planning staff’s concerns and was one of the reasons the town’s planning commission voted to recommend denial of the requests. Another major concern is traffic since the proposal includes two entrance/exits on Homer Rd. and none on Hwy. 441. Several city council members appeared cool to the proposal during the March 7 work session.
TRASH PICKUP FEE INCREASE AHEAD
Council members are also slated to approve a trash pickup fee increase of about $4.36 at its March 21 meeting.
The increase comes after the months of discussion about garbage pickup fees in the city.
The city’s garbage pickup contractor, Waste Pro, previously requested a large hike in its fees and the city council decided to rebid its contract. Three companies responded and Waste Pro was the cheapest, but the increase wasn’t as much as Waste Pro had initially proposed.
The city approved the new 2-year contract with Waste Pro last month.
City residents can expect to see the increase after the March 21 vote. Residential rates will go to $20.07 a month and commercial rates will increase to $24.95 a month. (These totals also include a city fee for brush pickup, the annual city cleanup, etc.).
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items slated for a vote March 21 include:
•an annexation/rezoning request for Store My Truck for 29 acres at 2364 Ridgeway Church Rd. The applicant is requesting a C-2 zoning and wants to construct an 11.5 acre paved, gated lot for tractor-trailer parking. Council members voiced concerns with the location and the traffic impact the project would have on that area.
•an annexation and rezoning request for Mitchell Clark for .62 acres on Commerce Rd. The applicant is seeking a C-2 zoning. A body shop is located on the property. Staff recommended a number of conditions for the project, prohibiting auto sales and setting rules for fencing and code enforcement issues.
•a variance request for setbacks and lot line changes for Imran Aswani/Commerce Park North, LLC, for 2.14 acres at 603 Ila Rd. The property includes a single-family residence and multiple mobile homes, one of which encroaches on the setback for the single-family residence.
•a variance request for setbacks for Brian and Tawana Wood for 1.65 acres at 400 Westwood Rd. to allow construction of additional storage units.
•a variance request for Michelle Harris/3 Rivers Trucking School for 2.6 acres at 3769 Maysville Rd. If approved, the existing facilities would be used for training and classroom space for CDL/trucking school.
•appointing Erin Moore to the Commerce Planning Commission to replace Andre Rollins, who was elected to the city council.
•a request from the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for use of Spencer Park and city streets for a 5K on June 11 beginning at 8 a.m.
