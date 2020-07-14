Students in the City of Commerce School System will head back to class on Aug. 7, if all goes according to current plans.
Although the system will encourage students to wear a mask, it won't be mandated, except on school buses, superintendent Joy Tolbert told the Commerce Board of Education during a July 13, Zoom meeting.
Tolbert said other superintendents in schools systems surrounding Commerce have agreed not to require students to wear masks. The BOE agreed to request teachers and employees model behavior by wearing masks and strongly encourage students to wear school appropriate masks. Bus drivers and students who choose to ride on the school buses will be required to wear masks.
The goal of the system is to provide in-person instruction for as many students as possible, Tolbert said. During a July 13 conference call with school systems throughout the state, Gov. Brian Kemp said, “Get kids back in the classrooms,” Tolbert remarked.
But not all students will chose to come back to class. For the most vulnerable students, if their parents do not feel comfortable sending them to school, an online platform will be available, Tolbert said.
It will be possible for a student to be an online-learner for nine weeks, a semester, or the entire school year. Tolbert said the virtual learning option will not look like the distance learning that took place in the spring. If a student chooses the virtual learning option in the fall, there will be a full workload matching the rigor of the classroom, she said. Work will be assigned and graded and reliable internet will be required.
Breakfast and lunch will also be available for pickup for online students. The deadline to apply for online learning is July 22.
CHANGES IN SCHOOLS
For in-person students, there will be a number of changes in how they operate on campus:
• students will report directly to their classrooms in the mornings. Students will pick up their lunches when they arrive to school and then report to their first period class. Congregating in large groups in areas such as the cafeteria or gym will not be permitted.
• attendance will be taken daily, but perfect attendance awards will not be given during the upcoming school year. “We know the top priority is that students and all of our employees remain as healthy as possible,” said Tolbert. “So if they need to be out because they are showing symptoms, someone in their family has the virus or they have tested positive themselves, then we want them to be out.”
• students at school who have a temperature of 100.4 or above will be isolated and sent home. Any student or employee with COVID19 symptoms, have tested positive, or had close contact with a person with COVID19 within 14 days must stay home.
