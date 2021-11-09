If you’ve ever met Rhonda Adams, you probably know these two things about her: She loves her students and she loves the Atlanta Braves. Adams — a long-time, beloved teacher at Commerce Primary School — is a lifelong Braves fan who’s cheered on the team through countless wins and losses, and a couple World Series championships, including this year.
Adams’ love for the Braves goes back decades when her parents would take her to games at the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
“Once in a blue moon, we’d go,” she recalled. “And I can remember sitting out behind Dale Murphy and Chief Noc-A-Homa with his teepee. Back then, you didn’t go. That was a big treat to go to the ball game.”
Her love for the Braves grew from there and really took off about a decade ago when she started going to spring training.
“I’ve always been a Braves fan, but around 11 years ago, I got to start going to spring training and that’s when I really fell in love with all of them,” Adams said.
She had a couple of friends who followed the minor leagues closely and introduced her to some of the players, including Braves third baseman Austin Riley and second baseman Ozzie Albies.
“I saw them grow,” Adams said. “That’s what made me fall more in love with it.”
Adams goes to numerous games each year. She’s an A-list member season-ticket holder and a partial season ticket holder for the Gwinnett Stripers. Her seats are right above home plate.
“It’s the cheap seats, but it’s right above home plate and you can see everything,” said Adams. “I love my seats.”
Adams has picked up a collection of memorabilia over the years. Her favorite keepsakes are photographs, but she has a lot of autographs, too. She has a few priceless pieces, too, including a signed baseball by Chipper Jones.
“Chipper Jones was being inducted (in the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame) the same time that Coach Jimbo Stephenson was,” Adams said. “The Stephensons took a baseball for me for Chipper Jones and had it signed for me.”
She’s got a Tom Glavine glove, a Bobby Cox ball and numerous jerseys that a friend found while cleaning out a family member’s attic.
Adams also has a baseball signed by Tim Hudson and Hudson’s son, who signed it when he was a little boy. She said she’s always hoped Hudson’s son would go pro one day and she’d still have that ball.
“That one’s a good one,” she said.
Adams has also collected a few superstitions along the way, including her pearl necklace and her third inning peanuts.
“For the playoffs, I always brought the peanuts," she said. “I could not bring them out until at least the third inning. I could not bring them out the first inning or the second inning. And during the game that (Eddie) Rosario hit the homer in the fourth, I had just brought out the peanuts. So from then on, we for sure had the peanuts. Third inning.”
As far as her favorite player goes, Adams said it’s always been pitcher Tom Glavine. After the 1995 World Series win, Adams and a friend woke up early to show their support at the parade and Adams made a special sign for Glavine.
“My friend was a big Greg Maddux fan and I was a big Tom Glavine fan. We went to the parade that year. It was really early in the morning and we were the only two on MARTA and we sat on the floor of the MARTA train and made posters,” Adams remembered.
Adams still remembers what the sign said: “My Valiant Prince Glavine.”
“I have a picture of him on his fire truck looking straight down at me and pointing at my sign and smiling,” she said. “He’s my all-time favorite Brave. I just love him.”
But Adams can’t pick a favorite player on the 2021 World Series team.
“I love them all,” she said.
Adams attended every post-season game held at Truist Park. She could feel it was going to be a good season.
“At every post season game for us, I was there,” she said. “It was just awesome. I don’t know what to say. I just knew they were going to win. I never felt like they weren’t going to win.”
Adams watched the final game of the 2021 World Series — played in Houston — from her home, but it was still an exciting night.
“The night they won, I was at home by myself and in my pajamas. Of course I went crazy (when they won),” she said.
Adams immediately started getting phone calls from friends who know of her love for the Braves.
“I had a lot of friends tell me, ‘we were more excited for you than we were the Braves,’” Adams said. “Everybody was calling me left and right. I was calling them left and right.”
It was a tiring week for Adams after staying up late and traveling to Atlanta for the home games.
“I was exhausted. But it was so worth it,” she said. Adams added she went to Atlanta this past Saturday and got MVP Jorge Soler’s autograph, then she went home and rested.
This season isn’t one that Adams is likely to forget any time soon. It was also a sweeter win for Adams than the 1995 World Series.
“It was so much different,” she said. “I’ve got the relationships. I know where these boys are from.”
Adams is still excited about the win, but she’s already looking forward to next season.
“My friend and I are already planning spring training,” she said. “I’ve already bought some spring training tickets.”
