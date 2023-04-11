A handful of Commerce residents are about to have something to crow about. The Commerce City Council is considering a number of regulations on backyard chickens and ducks as part of its zoning ordinance update. While some of the proposals are standard (like prohibiting roosters), others will likely ruffle some feathers.
Chickens are not currently allowed in the city, but the city isn’t able to enforce any regulations. The proposed changes would allow the city to enforce rules on backyard flocks.
The proposal would limit chickens and fowl to residential properties. Roosters, crowing hens, peafowl, emus/ostriches and turkeys would not be allowed. The proposal also limits the number of birds to six per household and requires that they be confined in a fenced area (not free ranging).
Coops would be required to be located 25 feet from any residential unit, including your home and your neighbors’ home.
Additionally, the enclosure (which would need to be 2 square foot per chicken) would need to match the appearance of the existing residential structure.
“So if your residential structure is brick and wood, you need to have brick and wood on your chicken coop just so that it looks cohesive,” planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker told the council during the ordinance update on April 3.
Selling of eggs or meat would be prohibited.
Chickens will need to be registered with the city’s planning department for $150 for a period of five years. That can be renewed indefinitely.
Shoemaker estimates about 50 residents currently have chickens in the city. If the change is approved, code enforcement will go out to those properties, deliver the ordinance and notify them that they have 30 days to get into compliance.
Fines for those who don’t comply are proposed at $1,000.
Since the city government itself doesn’t have to adhere to the ordinance, the ducks at the Veteran's Park pond won’t be impacted by any changes.
