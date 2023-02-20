Commerce leaders got an update this week on efforts to revamp the city’s recreation department, including a new potential move to partner with Jackson County to provide joint recreation services.

City Manager James Wascher gave an update at the Commerce City Council’s Monday (Feb. 20) meeting. The city plans to hold two public input sessions to discuss the options on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. 

