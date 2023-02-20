Commerce leaders got an update this week on efforts to revamp the city’s recreation department, including a new potential move to partner with Jackson County to provide joint recreation services.
City Manager James Wascher gave an update at the Commerce City Council’s Monday (Feb. 20) meeting. The city plans to hold two public input sessions to discuss the options on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m.
The city has been discussing revamping and expanding its recreation department for the past several years. City leaders initially planned to buy land and construct new recreation facilities. But they hadn’t anticipated the high price tag for such a project.
New construction is estimated to cost around $20-$30 million. That doesn’t cover the price of the land, or the ongoing expenses for operations.
The city would likely need to take out a bond and/or raise the millage rate to cover the cost of construction, land purchases and ongoing operation costs if it pursues that option.
The city began looking at another alternative — a possible partnership with Jackson County for recreation improvements — around the time of Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) negotiations last year. Council members Johnny Eubanks and Bobby Redmon, along with Wascher, have since met with Commissioner Chas Hardy and county staff to discuss the possibility of a partnership for recreation services in Commerce. City taxpayers already help support the county’s recreation programs and infrastructure via their county taxes.
“I think it’s time we take a serious look at that as an option of partnering with the county, or us really going and looking to provide that $20-$30 million that we’re going to need just to build the facilities,” Wascher said.
Wascher said a framework has been developed for how the partnership might work. That plan is set to be presented during the public input meetings.
Mayor Clark Hill noted “no decisions have been made” and it’s not yet clear how the Jackson County Board of Commissioners might vote on such a joint venture. Wascher said the BOC is expected to begin discussions soon.
There are also some other details the city needs to iron out before pursuing a partnership. Mayor Pro Tem Keith Burchett noted the importance of keeping the Commerce “Tiger” name and maintaining that community connection in any restructuring of the city’s programs.
Hill noted the city will also need to protect the city school system, which currently utilizes some of the city’s recreation facilities. (The Commerce Board of Education is planning to construct new athletics facilities, but there’s no set timetable for the projects.)
“[The school system is] going to need to use those fields for some period of time until they finish their construction,” Hill said.
The city has also looked at partnering with the BOE and had a joint discussion with the school board late last year. But as the school system grows, the needs of the city recreation programs and school programs will likely not be compatible.
“Ultimately, our needs are going to be different,” Wascher said of the city and the school system, adding that field sizes are the main issue.
