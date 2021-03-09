Commerce teachers will be getting a raise next year following action by the Commerce Board of Education on March 8.
The board approved raising the local supplement — money paid to teachers out of local funding and not state dollars — from 3% to 6% of base salaries.
The move begins to bring the system closer to local supplements paid by other area systems. The Jefferson City School Systems pay a 9% supplement and Jackson County pays a 10% local supplement.
The move is for certified and classified employees and will cost the system around $429,000 per year.
Board member Kyle Moore said the current supplement of 3% was "embarrassingly low" and noted that he thought local coaching supplements were too low as well.
OUT-OF-DISTRICT FEE
In other action, the board tabled action on raising the out-of-district tuition fee from $150 per student per year to $300 per student with a $900 cap for a family. The move would stay at that level for three years.
That amount remains on the low end of the scale when compared with what other city school systems across the state charge, according to data compiled by superintendent Joy Tolbert. Nearby, the Jefferson school systems charges an out-of-district tuition of $1,000 per student.
CARES 2 FUNDS
The BOE also approved a plan for spending federal funding coming from the CARES 2 act. The plan will now be submitted to the state for approval.
Among the highlights of the plan will be to hire four iReady teachers for Commerce Middle School.
Leaders plan to reorganize the instructional program at CMS next year and these teachers are part of that larger plan.
