The City of Commerce officials will celebrate “ Georgia Cities Week” on April 23-29. This year’s Georgia Cities Week theme is “Lighting the Way.”
The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including “Touch a Truck on April 25, “If I was Mayor” essay contest, downtown spring planting and spring cleaning and an employee appreciation lunch.
“We are very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors," said Mayor Clark Hill. "Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help business grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community."
Events dates and times include:
- Touch a Truck, April 25, from 5-7 p.m. — This is a free event to see/touch city trucks and equipment. This interactive event for kids of all ages to see and touch tractors, fire trucks and other city equipment. Free Kona Ice will also be available. The event will take place at Commerce City Hall.
- Commerce Spring Planting and Spring Cleaning, April 22 from 8-11 a.m. — Come volunteer to plant flower or paint garbage cans, help spring clean downtown.
- Commerce Fire Department Chicken-Que, April 22 — City leaders say this is a great way to see the fire station as you drive-thru to pick up the delicious chicken plate. The cost is $8 per plate. See any Commerce firefighter to purchase tickets.
- “If I was Mayor” — Commerce third grade students meet Mayor Clark Hill and are writing an essay about what they would do if they were Mayor for a week.
- Employee Appreciation Lunch — To end the week on Friday, lunch will be available for all employees of the city.
Cities across Georgia will be celebrating Georgia Cities Week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, education, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.
Commerce invites everyone to join in the fun and be a part of Georgia Cities Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.