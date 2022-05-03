Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on a contract for architectural services for a major renovation project of the town’s civic center.
The Commerce City Council is slated to vote May 16 on a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), the group that previously completed the concept plan for the project.
City manager James Wascher told the council May 2 that in addition to construction drawings and other services, GMC will also help the city select a construction manager at-risk for the project.
“After a lot of conversations with them, I think that’s probably going to be the beneficial way for us to go for this project…given the age of the building and the unknowns,” Wascher said.
“A construction manager at-risk is someone who’s going to come on board early in the process while these drawings are being done. They’re going to work with the architects, help identify issues, and also identify areas of savings,” he added.
The contract with GMC is expected to total around $700,000. Construction costs are estimated to be around $10.35 million, but that will be finalized when a construction manager at-risk is chosen.
SUMMARY OF PROJECT
The major renovation of the town’s civic center, a large, historic building at the heart of town, will include converting the facility into a multi-use building. It will house a civic center and a new city hall. That move will help address needed repairs within the civic center, but will also help alleviate overcrowding in the city’s government buildings.
The concept plans presented last year showed the new city hall locating in the large upstairs portion of the building. The unused basement will become the main civic center event space. And the ground floor will become council chambers, offices, waiting rooms, etc.
Earlier this year, the council voted to move forward with a $12 million bond to renovate the civic center through the town’s public facilities authority.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items up for a vote May 16 include:
•a variance request for James Hill/Commerce Insurance Agency for an internally-lit sign within the overlay. Several council members questioned why internally-lit signs are prohibited in the overlay and urged the city to consider changing the ordinance to allow internally-lit signs with regulations on brightness and distracting displays.
•a rezoning request from Commerce Development, LLC, for 9 acres on Hardman Orchard Rd. Developers are seeking a change from AR to M-2 for the property, which will become part of the larger Dakota Commerce industrial development.
•a rezoning request from Janda Lance for .5 acres at 747 South Elm St. Lance is requesting a change from M-1 to OCR. The property was likely incorrectly zoned as M-1 due to its proximity to a nearby mill.
•a rezoning request from Christopher Waller for .26 acres at 391 Hill St. Waller is requesting a change from OCR to R-2.
•a long-term capacity agreement with the Municipal Gas Authority that would go into effect in 2027.
•an agreement with GoodSolutions LLC doing business as Interactive Utility Communications to act as the provider for after-hour customer service calls. The base rate is $925 a month with a one-time $4,000 setup fee.
•a request from councilman Mark Fitzpatrick for flag poles in memory of former council members Richard Massey (at Presidential Park) and Donald Wilson (at Ridling Park).
•a request from Eagle Adventure for a cornhole tournament on June 24-26 in the Cherry Street parking lot. The council will also consider a request from Commerce Sports Bar and Grille for a beer garden during the tournament. Between 40-50 teams are expected to attend, along with approximately 200 spectators. Council members discussed potential parking issues that weekend since several events are scheduled and the State Street parking lot renovation may not yet be completed.
•an agreement to allow a painted portrait of Jeanette Barber to be displayed in the Commerce Public Library as an ongoing loan.
The council is also slated to discuss its FY22 budget on May 16, but will not vote on the budget at that meeting.
