The Commerce City Council plans to vote in February to create a licensing process that would allow two liquor stores in the town. That process could be completed by April 1 if all goes as planned.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the council again discussed the details of creating an ordinance to govern liquor stores and a process of how they would be selected. Earlier, the council had informally agreed to allow two stores in the town (one for every 5,000 people) and to give preference to existing beer and wine stores to also sell liquor.
If more than two stores meet all of the city's criteria, a lottery system would be created to decide who would get the first two licenses. As the city grows, any future licenses would be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Many of the rules governing liquor stores are set by the state. Mayor Clark Hill suggested that the city allow state law to govern what other items are sold in liquor stores, a point of discussion at an earlier meeting. He said the state outlines in detail what may or may not be sold in conjunction with liquor.
Officials also said state officials encouraged the town to allow drive-thru sales as it already does for beer and wine.
It's not clear which existing stores in Commerce would meet the criteria. The stores selected would have to be at least 1,000 yards apart, something that could disqualify a store that would otherwise be eligible.
City manager James Wascher said the city would likely set aside one day in March to collect all applications. If more than two businesses qualified, names would be drawn in a lottery to determine the two businesses that would be granted a city license. Following the city's action, the two businesses would have to apply to the state for approval.
Voters approved the sale of liquor in November. The city issued a 90-day moratorium on issuing licenses to allow time to create an ordinance and figure out how to select who would be given a license.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Commerce council:
• tabled action on approving a contract with Waste Pro as the city's garbage provider.
• approved the redistricting map for city wards based on the 2020 census.
• approved the state LMIG grant to resurface parts of 10 streets in the city, including: Rice Street, Spring St., Blue Heron, Harris St., Green St., Hospital Rd., Lewis Circle, Scott St. and Coles Court Dr. (and Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., if funding is available). The projects are funded through a combination of state money and local SPLOST funds.
• approved lowering the speed limit on Mt. Olive Rd. from 45 mph to 35 mph pending on the final paperwork with the state to actually enforce the limit.
• named Kevin Christopher as deputy judge for the municipal court.
• approved signing off on the regional solid waste plan for 2021-2031.
• approved a conditional use for an existing building at 2622 and 2711 North Elm St. (across from Warren's Package Store) as a dispatch center. The facility is owned by Harden Oil Company and is being leased to Snyder Tire.
• approved a list of vehicles and other equipment to surplus and sell.
