A massive 600-acre industrial park with 10 planned warehouses and industrial buildings was announced Oct. 1 for Commerce.
Named Bana 85 Commerce Center, the project is being done by the Rooker development firm of Atlanta. Rooker has had previous property in the Commerce area which has already been developed. One of those projects was the property where the massive SK Innovation battery plant is being constructed.
The new project property fronts areas of I-85, Hwy. 98 and Wheeler Cemetery Rd. near I-85 Exit 147 in Commerce. Plans for the property call for 10 spec buildings, two of which are over 1.5 million sq. ft. in size. Rooker said in a news release that up to 6 million sq. ft. could be built on the site. Utility construction and some grading is set to begin in 2020, the release said.
“We’ve been looking to re-invest in Jackson County and Commerce since selling Commerce 85 Business Park for the SK Innovation project in 2018, so we’re excited to be back in the community with a property that adds tremendous value to the already thriving area,” said John Rooker, CEO of Rooker. “Jackson County is experiencing strong project location growth and job growth. We expect that our investment in Bana 85 Commerce Center will result in the creation of new jobs and an expanded tax base, which will benefit the local community. We also believe we have a unique offering for tenants and users. Bana 85 Commerce Center is in the growing Northeast submarket of Atlanta, one of the largest submarkets with interstate access that is second to none.”
