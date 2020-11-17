Commerce will have a virtual Christmas event this year with a drive-through with Santa visits and candy.
Like some other area towns, Commerce has canceled its annual Christmas Parade and its Commerce by Candlelight events.
Instead, the city will be hosting a virtual tree lighting event in Spencer Park on December 5.
Mayor Clark Hill will welcome the community and light the tree. The event will be live streamed through Facebook.
Following lighting of the tree, Santa Claus will be at Spencer Park for drive-through visits and candy and crafts will be handed out to the children.
Stores in the downtown area will be open later than usual to give visitors the opportunity to dine and shop for gifts.
“I’m hoping that with all the things we are doing downtown this year, when we bring the parade back we will continue to be able to build on all this as well so this will become a bigger celebration next year,” Mayor Clark Hill said during a meeting on November 16.
Little Street, Oak Street and Pine Street will be closed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on December 5 to facilitate the planned holiday activities in the park.
OTHER ACTION
In other business at its Nov. 16 meeting, the council:
• agreed to accept a request from Mike Malerba to withdraw an application to reduce lot sizes from 25 feet to 10 feet for lots within a residential development located on Mt. Olive Road.
• agreed to accept a request from Aaron Veal to withdraw a request to reduce the required lot size from 1.50 acres to 1.08 for a proposed automobile sales lot at 697 South Elm Street.
• approved a speed zone ordinance. This ordinance will lay out where the city can enforce speed regulations.
• approved an agreement to allow outdoor storage at a business located along Harris Street to be surrounded by Leyland cypress trees as substitute for the required fencing.
• denied a request from Sara Golden to place a mobile home at 198 Old Harden Orchard Road. The property does not meet the definition of a conditional use since it has been vacant for a number of years.
• approved an agreement to allow TruVista to attach fiber to city utility poles.
• approved appointment of Tre Spear to a 60-month term on the Commerce Housing Authority board.
• heard finance director James Elrod report the city was victim of check fraud in the amount of $6,000 earlier this year. The incident was discovered at the beginning of the current fiscal year. The check was intercepted from one of the city’s regular vendors.
