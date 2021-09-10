A candidate for Commerce City Council is challenging the qualifications of an opponent.
Andre Rollins has filed a challenge against the candidacy of Stacey Rucker, alleging that Rucker does not meet the residency requirement to run for office. Rollins, Rucker and Eric Gatheright are seeking to fill the Commerce City Council Ward 1 seat to be vacated by Archie Chaney. The election is set for Nov. 2.
Rollins alleges that Rucker does not live at the 327 Hill Street address listed on her qualifying documents, claiming she actually lives in Banks County. Rollins has cited both utility records for the Hill Street residence and Rucker’s voting records.
Candidates for Commerce City Council must reside in the city for at least 12 months prior to qualifying for election.
The city will hold a hearing on the candidacy challenge Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
