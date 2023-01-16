A number of seats will be on the ballot in Commerce for this year's Municipal Election.
The city will hold an election Nov. 7.
Qualifying will be held Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at Commerce City Hall, located at 27 Sycamore St., Commerce.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 10.
Offices on the Commerce City Council up for election include:
The qualifying fee for mayor is $126 and qualifying fee for the three council seats is $81.
Commerce Board of Education seats on the ballot include:
The qualifying fee for school board seats is $72.
