Commerce will host Summer in the City on June 30 with music and fireworks.
The movie “Jaws” will be screened on June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Cultural Center. Attendees will get a pass to the pool for the day, which can be used from 1-5 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Commerce will host Summer in the City on June 30 with music and fireworks.
The movie “Jaws” will be screened on June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Cultural Center. Attendees will get a pass to the pool for the day, which can be used from 1-5 p.m.
Back In Time Band will perform at the Summer in the City event, starting at 6 p.m. at Spencer Park.
A fireworks show will be held around 9:30 p.m.
Keep up-to-date with the details on the Commerce Main Street Facebook page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.