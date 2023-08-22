Commerce leaders plan to look at revising the city’s sign ordinance. The move is being spurred by an increase in code enforcement activity, which led one local pastor to speak at a recent Commerce City Council meeting.
Billy Owensby, pastor of Madison Street Baptist Church, told the council Aug. 21 that code enforcement had notified the church that it would need to remove three signs on its property. The church land is in a unique location on a piece of triangle property that fronts two major roads into town (Hwy. 98 and Madison Street). The church posted signs on the property so passersby can see service times.
Owensby said the church was told the signs needed to be permanent, not anchored like they currently are. What seemed to be a larger issue for Owensby, however, was the town’s limit on the size of signage. He argued that the current limit wouldn’t allow the church to construct two signs that are easily readable from the road.
Council members went back and forth on how to address the issue, along with other sign ordinance issues that have also come up in recent weeks. A new code enforcement officer was brought on several months ago and he’s been beefing up the city’s enforcement of its ordinances.
Ultimately, the council decided to put a pause on violation notices that have been issued (for instance, if a property owner was told they needed to remove their signs within the month) until the council can make changes to the ordinance. Code enforcement can continue to issue violation notices for signs that are not in compliance.
For its part, Madison Street Baptist could in the meantime look at requesting a variance or a rezoning (Madison Street, like several churches in Commerce, is zoned R-1).
