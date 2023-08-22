Commerce leaders plan to look at revising the city’s sign ordinance. The move is being spurred by an increase in code enforcement activity, which led one local pastor to speak at a recent Commerce City Council meeting.

Billy Owensby, pastor of Madison Street Baptist Church, told the council Aug. 21 that code enforcement had notified the church that it would need to remove three signs on its property. The church land is in a unique location on a piece of triangle property that fronts two major roads into town (Hwy. 98 and Madison Street). The church posted signs on the property so passersby can see service times.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.