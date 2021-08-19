The City of Commerce will be observing Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 6.
City offices will be closed on Labor Day. If you experience a utility emergency, call 706-335-3164. The after-hours service will answer the call. For all other emergencies, call 911.
Waste Pro will not service the city on Monday, Sept. 6. The garbage and recycle service will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Residents are asked to have have garbage and recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. This will be a heavy trash day and pick-up times may be later than usual.
The Commerce City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Commerce Civic Center at 6 p.m.
