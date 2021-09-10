Commerce plans to push the "pause" button on growth in the city until it can make plans for additional infrastructure.
While it's not an official moratorium on rezonings as both Jackson County and Banks County have recently done, Commerce's pause could have the same impact.
The move came during an off-agenda discussion at the Sept. 7 meeting of the city council. City manager James Wascher told the council that his staff had calculated how much water and sewerage capacity the city has now compared to the estimated need from known commercial, industrial and residential projects in the works.
Based on that, Wascher said the city has about three to four years of capacity left and noted that it would take that long to get some of the projects for expansion of those services completed.
"In the interim, I think we need to be very careful about what projects we're going to be looking at and entertaining and in many cases, we may not be able to commit (resources) until we have a good, solid, actionable plan on the table," Wascher said. "Once we have that, and we're comfortable with our ability build a plant or expand — whatever we're going to do — once we know more about the capacity coming then we can really move forward and continue on the growth pattern we're on. Hopefully, it won't take too long to get to that point."
Mayor Clark Hill echoed the idea that there were already a lot of development projects in the works.
"So I guess we sorta pause a little bit and just say we're not likely to entertain annexations or rezonings or changing density or classifications," Hill said.
Wascher agreed.
"I think 'pause' is a good word, at least until we get our initial planning done," he said.
Hill asked if action by the council was necessary for a pause, but Wascher said he thought simply telling prospective developers the city couldn't commit to infrastructure would be enough to halt development for a while.
As a prelude to the discussion, Wascher said the city needs to engineer and plan for several water system upgrades.
One aspect would be to source additional water. The city does have an agreement with the county water system to buy additional water, but for the longer term, Wascher said the city needs to study adding wells or possibly a new reservoir.
In addition, he said the city needs more water tanks for storage capacity, to expand the water treatment plant's clear-well capacity and to rehab the plant's filtration system.
For sewerage treatment, Wascher said studies need to be done on whether to expand the existing plant or add a second treatment plant. He noted that preliminary information suggests that the Oconee river basin isn't suitable for a plant since the City of Jefferson is planning to build a new reservoir below where Commerce would need to dump treated effluent.
A more likely location would be in the Grove River basin below Commerce's current water reservoir in southern Banks County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.