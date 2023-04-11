Commerce council members are set to vote Monday on a request to allow a landscape supply company in town.
The Commerce City Council will consider the conditional use request for 2602 North Broad St. The applicant has requested the change to allow outdoor storage and a fully HardiePlank-sided building in the overlay district.
If approved, the applicant plans to open a landscape supply storefront business, “Southeast Landscape Supply.” They plan to sell mulch, pine straw, wheat straw, pipe, and other landscaping materials from the storefront.
A number of conditions are recommended including: Outdoor lighting must be fully-shielded; outdoor storage must be shielded for stored materials that aren’t for sale; materials that are on display (like mulch) can be set-up in corrals. Staff recommends that those corrals total 6 feet high. Staff also recommends requiring a handicap-compliant entrance, restroom and air conditioning.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business up for a vote April 17 includes:
•a request from the Boys & Girls Club to host a 5K on June 10 at Spencer Park. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
•street closures for Cruisin’ Commerce on May 13. Portions of State Street and Central Avenue will be closed during the event. The event will include a car show, swap meet and an event zone. The council will also consider a beer garden/tap truck for the event.
•new procedures for property acquisition that would allow city staff to make small land purchases without it going to the city council. The new procedures could help speed up processes when the city is purchasing easements or rights-of-way.
