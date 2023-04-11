Commerce council members are set to vote Monday on a request to allow a landscape supply company in town.

The Commerce City Council will consider the conditional use request for 2602 North Broad St. The applicant has requested the change to allow outdoor storage and a fully HardiePlank-sided building in the overlay district.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.