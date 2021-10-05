Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on a request for a small-lot residential project on Mt. Olive Rd.
The Commerce City Council discussed the rezoning request at its Oct. 4 work session. A vote is slated at the council’s Oct. 18 voting session.
Applicant David Ellison has requested a rezoning of 10.83 acres on Mt. Olive Rd. near the intersections of Ridgeway Church and Mt. Olive Church roads. Ellison is seeking a change from M-1 (industrial) to R-4.
He proposes 25 single-family homes ranging 1,200-2,000 square feet on ¼ lots. The R-4 zoning would also allow duplexes or quadplexes.
City staff and planners recommend denial of the project. Jordan Shoemaker, the city’s planning and zoning administrator, said the project doesn’t match the property’s future land use of industrial workplace. She also cited insufficient greenspace with the project’s design and an encroachment on stream buffers.
Vehicle safety is another concern, Shoemaker noted, since the development’s entrance/exit would either line up with or be adjacent to an already confusing intersection at Ridgeway Church Rd./Mt. Olive Rd. and Mt. Olive Church Rd./Mt. Olive Rd.
“We have major concerns about this entrance going directly into that intersection,” she said. “That is already a tricky intersection to navigate…so that is just incredibly dangerous.”
CHURCH BELLS
Also at its Oct. 4 meeting, the council discussed a variance request from First Baptist Church of Commerce for a noise decibel level regulations.
The church plans to install a 3,200 watt Carillon Bell System with four quad-flute outdoor speakers that reproduce the sounds of heavy bells.
The church is proposing to chime on the hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays with a short hymn and noon and at 6 p.m.
On Sundays, the plan is to chime at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and on the hour from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a short hymn at both 12:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The chime system could also be used for special occasions, such as weddings, funerals and holiday events.
Shoemaker said the electronic system will allow the church to regulate the volume should any complaints arise.
“The system is completely easy to regulate,” said Shoemaker. “It can be covered by phone or by computer in case there is a complaint or an issue.”
STATE STREET PARKING LOT
The council is also set to vote Oct. 18 on bids for the rehabilitation of the State Street parking lot, located across from the Commerce Civic Center.
City manager James Wascher said bids were due Tuesday, Oct. 5, and will be put through a committee to bring a recommendation to the council Oct. 18.
“We’ve been working on that for well over a year,” said Wascher, adding that approximately 80 parking spaces are planned in the lot.
OTHER ITEMS ON OCT. 18 AGENDA
Other items matters on the Oct. 18 city council agenda include:
•an application for beer and wine sales at 25 South Elm St. The application was made for a new owner.
•a traffic slowdown request for the fifth annual Hometown Holiday Hustle 5K on Dec. 4 beginning at 8 a.m. at Spencer Park. The event is hosted by the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team.
•reappointing Erin Moore and Cooper Huff to the recreation advisory board for another 36-month term.
•a rezoning request for a little over ½ acre at 3787 Old Maysville Rd. Applicant Michael Morris is requesting a change from R-2 to C-2 with plans to relocate a hydraulics business onto the property.
•an annexation an rezoning request for .57 acres at 593 Lathan Rd. Applicant Nicolas Marley is requesting annexation and a change from A-2 to R-1.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also discussion at the Oct. 4 meeting included:
•a presentation and proclamation for Natural Gas Week, observed Oct. 3-9.
•a new gateway sign recently installed on Hwy. 441 at the Homer Rd./Hwy. 59 intersection.
•cleanup week, which begins Oct. 18.
•the Commerce Public Library BooFest, set Oct. 28.
