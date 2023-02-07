Commerce leaders are slated to vote later this month on a conditional use for a long-standing automotive repair business in downtown.

The Commerce City Council discussed the request Monday (Feb. 6) for a conditional use to allow an automotive repair business in the central business district on .384 acres at 1860 North Broad Street. Council members are slated to vote on the matter at the council’s Feb. 20 meeting.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.