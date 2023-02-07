Commerce leaders are slated to vote later this month on a conditional use for a long-standing automotive repair business in downtown.
The Commerce City Council discussed the request Monday (Feb. 6) for a conditional use to allow an automotive repair business in the central business district on .384 acres at 1860 North Broad Street. Council members are slated to vote on the matter at the council’s Feb. 20 meeting.
Applicant Angie Hooper said they have a prospective buyer interested in utilizing the two buildings on the larger property for automotive repairs.
The larger property — which includes two parcels and two buildings — has long been used for automotive services (known as the former City Tire and Auto Services). In recent years, one of the buildings has been used as Mitchell’s Automotive Repair, while the other building has been used by Kesler Floor Company. Because the Kesler Floor Company building has recently been used for something other than auto repairs, it triggered the need for a conditional use.
The city’s planning commission voted to recommend approval of the request with a handful of conditions, including: Combining the two parcels; requiring fully-shielded lighting; limiting hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and prohibiting outside storage, major repairs outdoors and vehicle sales.
Much of the discussion on Monday centered around outdoor storage on the property. Hooper said the prospective buyer described their business as an “in-and-out, one-day” shop. She noted they don’t plan to store vehicles on the property and that there are plenty of bays and inside storage if needed. The council discussed possibly adding a condition that any future outdoor storage be put in a fenced area.
Hooper also noted the prospective buyers plan to do improvements on the property.
"It needs some TLC," Hooper said, adding that both buildings need to be painted and one of them needs some structural repairs on the front of the building.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business up for a vote Feb. 20 includes:
•appointments to the newly-formed Commerce Land Bank board. Seven people applied and are eligible for the 5-seat board including: Perry Benson, Ward 3; Tina Ervin, Ward 4; Roshuanda Merritt, Ward 5; Ronald Silver, Ward 5; Rocheeka White, Ward 5; Dylan Wilbanks, Ward 4; and Georgia Wilhite, Ward 5.
•appointments for the library board including: Maddison Dean, Bob Greco and Judy Wilson. The seats have 3-year terms.
•a request from Soo Y. Lee to allow the sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits by the drink at a restaurant at 2311 North Elm St. The restaurant will be located in the former Kim’s BBQ site and will be called Mr. K BBQ.
