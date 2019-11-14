April Davis has taught one year at Commerce Middle School – starting her second this year – and she is the Commerce Teacher of the Year.
However, she is in her 14th year of teaching and is familiar with national honors, like her FFA program won this year.
The Commerce Middle School FFA won the premier chapter and the national Model of Excellence for middle schools at the national convention. Her West Jackson Middle Schoo program also won that honor three of five years.
She is wedded to middle school – “I’ll never do anything else” and agriculture – “‘ag’s’ a big part of my life.”
She is not interested in being an administrator, she said.
“I would miss working with the students.”
She was named the district’s TOTY at the October board of education meeting. She was chosen as the CMS TOTY first.
Davis came to CMS from WJMS, where she taught for six years. She also had jobs in Bullock and Madison counties, also in middle school.
She grew up in Lincolnton, a small town not far from Augusta. She learned about beef cattle there.
“You learn so much about responsibility, taking care of things other than yourself,” she said.
Her new passion is floral design, she said. That is an FFA area of competition – and different from beef cattle.
She deals with about 180 students in the ag program – and about 100 in the FFA chapter. Davis said she “turned an art room into an ag room” when she got to CMS.
The national honor that was new was the CMS “pillow case” project. The group made pillow cases and donated them to Peace Place along with fleece ties.
She said CMS was the only middle school honored in that category.
Davis said Commerce is small, much like her hometown and that appeals to her. Starting her own program also was an attraction.
CMS did not have an agriculture program until Davis accepted her position. The school is in its second year now.
She said she wants her students to believe they “can make decisions,” Davis said.
Her husband is the ag teacher at Commerce High School. He came to CHS from Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Superintendent Joy Tolbert said the program is being taught in a regular classroom, not an agricultural lab room.
