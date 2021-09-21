A request to put townhomes on the site of a former mobile home park got the nod from Commerce leaders this week.
At its Monday (Sept. 20) meeting, the Commerce City Council voted to approve a rezoning request from Presidential Oaks Properties for 8.62 acres at 155 Waterworks Rd. with a handful of conditions. The group had requested a rezoning from R-5 to R-6. Council members Mark Fitzpatrick and Archie Chaney were opposed to the vote.
Developers initially proposed 64 townhomes on the property, but later reduced that number to 28 townhomes (and two single-family homes).
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the project after several area residents voiced opposition, citing concerns with traffic, infrastucture and the impact on the Commerce City School System.
The Commerce City Council ultimately voted to approve the request with a slew of conditions. Up to 28 townhomes can be constructed (in addition to the two single-family homes) and the final plat will go before the planning commission.
Notable conditions include limiting the number of units that can be rented at one time to 20% and allowing only one entrance to the development (which must be off Waterworks Rd.). Additionally, on-street parking is prohibited and the development must be maintained by a homeowner's association. Other conditions put regulations on the size, siding and modulation of the residences, along with entrance and buffer requirements.
CHURCH MILL REQUEST WITHDRAWN
In other business, a church that planned to redevelop a section of the old mill withdrew its request.
New Grace had requested a conditional use to allow a religious institution at the 821 S. Elm St. location (the historic old mill on the south side of town). The church had planned to redevelop a section of the mill to use for its church.
The request was withdrawn due to the inability to secure permanent parking for the facility.
ASHWORTH REQUEST TABLED
Also at its meeting, the council tabled a rezoning request for an existing mobile home neighborhood to allow additional time to resolve some issues with the request.
Property owner Michael Scott is requesting a rezoning of 19.5 acres at 935 Homer Rd. (the Ashworth Mobile Home community). Scott is requesting a change from R-1 to R-5, along with variances.
Scott has owned the property — which has been used for decades as a mobile home community — since the mid 1980s.
He reportedly wanted to bring in a few more mobile homes to the property, but was told the property didn't have the proper zoning for a mobile home community. Scott then filed a request to rezone the property from R-1 to R-5 to match the existing use of the property, along with variances for setbacks.
City leaders can't find any records of when the property was annexed into the city or why it shows up on city zoning maps as R-1 (single family homes) rather than R-5 for mobile home parks.
In addition, Wascher said there was apparently an agreement between the city and property owner for an easement in return for providing taps for the mobile homes, but again, no records of that agreement have been found.
