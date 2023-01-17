Commerce has unveiled its new, revamped website. The new website is more colorful and user-friendly and mobile-friendly.
“I think it looks great. It’s fresh,” city manager James Wascher told the Commerce City Council on Jan. 3. “I like it much better than our existing website.”
“You’re not always taken seriously if you don’t have a .gov,” said Norman Davis, the city’s IT director. “…While we were doing that (change to .gov), it made sense to go ahead and revamp.”
Davis said the new website is more pleasing to younger audiences and is more mobile-friendly.
“It just shows that we’re moving forward,” he said.
The city’s logo remains the same on the website.
Features on the new site include sections on the main page for public notices, latest news and public meetings/events. The main page also has links to deal with residents’ issues including: requesting services, paying utility bills, reporting issues and paying fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.