The number of students and staff under quarantine in the Jefferson and Jackson County school systems went down last week, but the numbers were up for the Commerce City School System.
In Commerce, 41 students and staff members were under quarantine as of Sept. 11. The system reported two active COVID cases.
That is up from six quarantines and one active case the week before.
In the Jackson County School System, officials reported 452 quarantines and 24 active COVID cases. That was down from 546 and 35 cases the week before.
The system closed its middle and high schools on Tuesday and Wednesday last week in an effort to slow the rate of quarantine in the system. Leaders are also considering moving to a hybrid model of teaching in its high schools to slow the spread of the virus (see other story.)
In Jefferson, officials reported 59 students absent due to COVID exposure, down from 182 the week before.
