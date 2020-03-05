Commerce is growing – if you doubt that, think about this: the new SK Battery America could add 50 percent to the size of the demand for water service in the town.
That does not accommodate any business or residential growth.
The second big variable to know is that any utility growth requires time, especially water or wastewater service.
If a new reservoir is required, it might be 20 years. If a new water plant or wastewater plant for expansion is required, it would take six to 10 years.
Expansion of natural gas does not take as long but is expensive.
The city has two studies under way – one about water and one about wastewater. The two studies are very preliminary, city manager James Wascher said Feb. 28.
It is not that either service is near its capacity. Water usage is about 2 million gallons per day and the city is permitted for 4 million gallons per day. Wastewater treatment can be up to 2.2 million gallons per day.
Wascher said, several times, “We’re not there yet” or “we just don’t know – too many variables.”
Studies now are “kind of giving us a direction,” Wascher said. They will be done this year. The two are budgeted to cost $100,000.
Other studies might follow.
The city is two or three years from having an engineering firm begin to draw plans.
With water supply, for example, should the city build a new reservoir, drill wells, establish pumps on other rivers and pump water into the current reservoir, does that require a higher dam to hold water.
Jefferson has spent a decade just accumulating land for a new reservoir. It may be another decade before water is available from that source.
Expanding the wastewater plant is not as necessary for growth, but the city’s treatment plant is old.
If a new plant were to be built, a location would have to be found. If it were expanded, limits on current property might be a consideration.
Those are some “variables,” Wascher talks about. Another consideration is entering an agreement with another entity for services or a joint project. The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, City of Jefferson, Banks County are a few of the alternatives. All are in the midst of planning for growth.
Because of the lead time, Wascher said, “We don’t want to wait a long time and say, ‘Oh, now we need capacity.”
Expanding gas service won’t be that difficult, and that’s good for Commerce.
Wascher said the SK plant is projected to take almost four times the current usage of the city. He said it would likely double the amount of usage. Projections of gas usage often are less than the maximum specs, the city manager said.
He said the city’s gas lines could accommodate much higher pressure and that will allow for more gas usage.
The city now has gas delivered at 300 pounds per square inch – psi. That can be increased to 500 psi, then it would be “stepped down,” reducing the pressure for each machine and each house.
The city has an eight-inch main line for gas, but that can be reduced to a ¾ inch line for a house or a 2-inch line for a business. A lot of the city’s gas lines, Wascher said, are operated with a 60 psi.
Wascher said the city might sell 60 to 70 thousand cubic feet (mcf) of gas if the city had a cold spell. With SK online, that could go to 150 mcf, Wascher said as an example.
