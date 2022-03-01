Plans for a one-million sq. ft. warehouse at one of Commerce's key gateways got shot down by the Commerce Planning Commission Feb. 28.
The commission unanimously recommended denial of a proposal to build the warehouse on 101 acres at Hwy. 441 and Homer Rd., a main gateway intersection into Commerce from I-85. The proposed entrance and exit from the property would front Homer Rd.
Logistics Property Company LLC, a national developer of distribution centers, applied with the city to rezone the property from commercial to industrial. The tract is part of a larger 408-acre tract owned by a subsidiary of Walton International, Jackson County's largest landowner.
The city had previously approved the property for a mixed-use development in 2005. The warehouse project is seeking to rezone only the commercial area for industrial use.
But members of the planning board were vocal in opposition to the idea.
"This is prime commercial property," said member Jimbo Stevens, who noted that every citizen in Commerce would be affected with traffic since Homer Rd. is the main way most residents drive to I-85 and Banks Crossing. He said the area is needs additional grocery stores and other commercial projects to meet the demands of a growing population.
Planning chairman Joe Leffew also noted the importance of the location for commercial projects, saying that other areas of the city are more suitable for warehouse developments.
"We're not 'Commerce, home of warehouses and industrial,' we're Commerce home of a city for our residents... and that would be totally inappropriate," he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the planning board:
• denied a rezoning for 29 acres at 2364 Ridgeway Church Rd. to M-1 for a tractor-trailer parking lot.
• approved a request to rezone and annex .62 acres on Commerce Rd. to C-2.
• approved 3-1 a final plat for Harmony Heights subdivision.
• denied a request for a setback variance for 1.6 acres at 400 Westwood Rd.
• approved a request for a conditional use for 2.6 acres at 3769 Maysville Rd. for a CDL trucking school to operate.
• denied a variance for 2.1 acres at 603 Ila Rd. for a setback for a lot-line change.
