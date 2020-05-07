The Commerce Planning Commission voted April 27 to table action on an annexation and rezoning that would pave the way for a warehouse project along I-85.
The property of 43 acres is on Haggard Rd. and fronts along I-85. Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc. wants the property annexed into the city and rezoned from A-2 to M-1.
Officials said developers want to build a "medium" size warehouse of around 550,000 sq. ft. on the property.
Ridgeline requested the item be tabled at the April 27 meeting.
The city previously delayed action on the project in March while it awaited a regional impact report. The planning board did, however, add a condition to the project in March that it must have "dark sky" lighting to help prevent light pollution.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its April 27 meeting, the Commerce Planning Commission:
•learned a variance was no longer needed for 60 Pine Ave. The house on the property is being rebuilt under CHIP and no longer requires a variance after a survey showed the lot is larger than previously thought.
•denied a variance for placement of a dog kennel on .53 acres at 223 Highland Estates. Several issues were cited on the property, including stormwater issues and proximity to neighbors.
