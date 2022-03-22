A rezoning request for a 1 million square foot warehouse at a major gateway entrance into the City of Commerce has been withdrawn.
The Commerce City Council was set to vote on the project March 21, but the applicant, Logistics Property Company, LLC, withdrew the request prior to the meeting.
The company had asked for a rezoning of 101 acres on Homer Rd. at Hwy. 441 from C-2 to M-2. Logistics was also asking for a number of variances.
The large, undeveloped property was originally zoned for mixed use commercial and residential.
City staff and the town’s planning commission all voiced concerns with the traffic impact on Homer Rd. and the incompatibility of the warehouse proposal with the future land use map. The property is listed as commercial mixed use on the future land use plan.
MOORE NAMED TO PLANNING BOARD IN SPLIT VOTE
Also at its meeting, the council approved appointing Erin Moore to the town's planning commission in a split vote. Moore will replace Andre Rollins, who was elected to the Commerce City Council in November.
Mayor pro tem Keith Burchett and councilman Johnny Eubanks voted against the appointment. Prior to the vote, Burchett had said he'd heard comments that Moore's appointment may be a conflict of interest. Town attorney John Stell said there was no legal conflict of interest in appointing Moore.
Moore is the daughter of Commerce councilman Bobby Redmon, who recused himself from the vote.
GARBAGE FEES TO INCREASE
Also at its meeting, the council approved an increase in monthly garbage pickup fees for city residents and businesses.
The council approved an increase of around $4.36, bringing the total to $20.07 a month for residents and $24.95 for commercial businesses.
The city’s garbage pickup contractor, Waste Pro, previously requested a large hike in its fees and the city council decided to rebid its contract. Three companies responded and Waste Pro was the cheapest, but the increase wasn’t as much as Waste Pro had initially proposed.
The city approved the new 2-year contract with Waste Pro last month.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council:
•learned the applicant, Store My Truck, withdrew an annexation/rezoning request for 29 acres at 2364 Ridgeway Church Rd. The applicant requested a C-2 zoning and wanted to construct an 11.5 acre paved, gated lot for tractor-trailer parking. Council members previously voiced concerns with the location and the traffic impact the project would have on that area.
•learned the applicant, Brian and Tawana Wood, withdrew a variance request for setbacks for 1.65 acres at 400 Westwood Rd. to allow construction of additional storage units.
•approved an annexation and rezoning request for Mitchell Clark for .62 acres on Commerce Rd. The applicant requested a C-2 zoning. A body shop is located on the property. The request was approved with a number of conditions. Councilman Darren Owensby recused himself from the vote.
•denied a variance request for setbacks and lot line changes for Imran Aswani/Commerce Park North, LLC, for 2.14 acres at 603 Ila Rd. The property includes a single-family residence and multiple mobile homes, one of which encroaches on the setback for the single-family residence.
•approved a variance request for Michelle Harris/3 Rivers Trucking School for 2.6 acres at 3769 Maysville Rd. The existing facilities would be used for training and classroom space for CDL/trucking school.
•approved a request from the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for use of Spencer Park and city streets for a 5K on June 11 beginning at 8 a.m.
•declared April as Commerce Safe Digging Month. Commerce natural gas supervisor Lonnie Robinson spoke about the need for safe digging and the importance of calling 811 prior to doing so.
•learned work on the State Street parking lot is expected to begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.