City of Commerce manager James Wascher said it will be June before the impact of April's economic slowdown will show up in the city's financial data.
Like most city and county governments, Commerce expects to see a downturn in sales tax revenues due to the shelter-in-place restrictions and the closure of some businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Wascher said much of that information is a "lagging indicator" and won't hit the city's budget until the summer.
The city's fiscal year starts over in July, so the impact on the current year's budget won't be too much, he said. But if the situation continues, it could impact the FY2021 budget.
"Hopefully it will be short-lived," he said of the economic impact from the virus. "If the economy starts going again and we see a couple of short months, f that's the case, I think we're going to be fine... if it's prolonged, then we will definitely see some problems in the next fiscal year."
Wascher also said that given the governor's announcement to begin reopening the economy, the city would start to plan to possibly reopen some of its operations to the public. And despite the governor's actions, Wascher said he didn't anticipate a quick reaction by the public.
"I don't expect a flood into these (reopened) businesses," he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the Commerce council approved:
• updating its emergency declaration to follow the state guidelines.
• recertifyng its city of ethics resolution for 2020.
• naming John Freeman to another term on the city's recreation board.
