The City of Commerce's water system is down.
The city had a main break on March 17 and issued a boil water advisory at that time.
Today, March 18, city manager James Wascher said the system is out of service for the day.
"We understand that this issue comes at a very bad time for our community and we are working diligently to get service restored as quickly as possible," he said. "We expect that water service will be impacted through most of the day on 3/18/2020. Once the repair is completed we will start the process of refilling our system and aerial tanks. After the water system is pressurized we will have to flush the lines and perform safety testing. The City of Commerce has issued a boil water notice that will be in place until further notice. We will work to keep everyone updated as we get new information. We apologize for the inconvenience and we will get service restored as soon as possible."
