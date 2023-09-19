Five Commerce High School students took their oaths on Monday, Sept. 18, and will serve on the second Commerce Youth Leadership Council. Students — Logan Petersen, Keara Zelley, Autumn Henry, Rian Mullis and Madison Sanchez — were sworn in during the Commerce City Council’s September 18 meeting.
Over the coming months, the group will get a behind-the-scenes look in the City of Commerce, touring different departments and learning how the town works. Commerce Mayor Clark Hill said Monday that the program will allow the students to see how the city is run.
