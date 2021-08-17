A Commerce woman was killed in a wreck on Monday, Aug. 16.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to a two-vehicle wreck on Homer Rd. near Cedar Dr. in Commerce around 11 a.m. on Monday.
According to the GSP investigation, a silver Chevy Impala was traveling north on Homer Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a grey Kia Soul which was traveling south. The vehicles collided head-on.
The driver of the Impala, a 44-year-old woman from Commerce, was deceased upon arrival of EMS. The driver of the Kia Soul was transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Hospital in Gainesville. A 15-year-old female passenger of the Impala was also taken to NGMC Gainesville.
