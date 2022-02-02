At 101 years old, Eloise “Wheezy” Tucker has seen a lot in her lifetime. Born in 1920, Tucker has lived through 19 U.S. presidents, multiple wars and conflicts, and the Great Depression.
Tucker, a resident at Bountiful Hills Senior Living in Commerce, celebrates her 102nd birthday on Feb. 15. Her birthday wish is to receive 102 birthday cards this year and it looks like she’ll easily meet that goal.
A post shared on the Bountiful Hills Facebook page about Tucker’s birthday wish has been shared over 3,000 times as of Feb. 1. Hundreds of people have commented on the post saying they’ve sent letters from across the United States and as far away as Australia.
Those wishing to send a birthday card to Tucker can mail the card to:
Wheezy
200 Bolton Dr.
Commerce, GA 30529
A LONG LIFE
Tucker was born and raised in Franklin County. Her parents were sharecroppers and she and her siblings helped pick cotton.
“I grew up out in the country. I didn’t know much and still don’t,” Tucker joked.
She left Franklin County during World War II and went to Augusta to help with war efforts.
“When the war started, they more or less drafted me to go to work at the arsenal in Augusta assembling guns,” she said.
Once the war was over, Tucker got a job at Sears Roebuck in the catalog department and worked there until she retired.
“I don’t think she ever missed a day’s work at Sears Roebuck in 40-something years,” said Tucker’s nephew, Bob, adding that she walked to work every day no matter the weather.
Tucker has always been a big part of Bob’s life. She lived with the family all of his life.
Tucker never married or had children, which Bob joked was why she’s lived so long.
“I guess that’s why she made 102,” he laughed.
But Tucker has a different secret to her longevity.
“I just lived a pretty clean life,” she said.
