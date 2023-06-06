Commerce leaders wrapped up preliminary discussions this week on the town's proposed zoning ordinance overhaul. The Commerce City Council plans to revisit some of the items discussed and get input from the city’s planning and zoning commission before moving forward.
The update has been a months-long process, first reviewed by the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission before making its way to the Commerce City Council. Over the past three months, city planning staff have outlined different sections to the council at its work sessions.
Although no plans have been set, the council discussed Monday (June 5) possibly reviewing the changes at its July 3 work session. During that meeting, council members could ask for revisions to what’s proposed — including some controversial topics like backyard chickens and fencing requirements. From there, the council will plan to meet with the planning commission.
The city hopes to have a final hearing on the proposal in August and possibly adopt the revised ordinance in August or September.
MONDAY’S DISCUSSION
Much of the discussion on Monday centered around streamlining the processes for applying for rezonings, variances, etc.
The ordinance includes a list of requirements for what documents are needed when submitting rezoning requests. It also outlines the timeline of events after applications are submitted.
The ordinance also puts in a waiting period for rezoning requests that have already come before the council. Applicants will need to wait 12 months to make another request after approval/denial of a rezoning (that can be reduced to 6 months in the event of a denial, at the council’s discretion).
The proposed changes could also largely reduce the amount of variances approved in the city. Those changes will require that the variance request meet all of the city’s five criteria for granting a variance. The proposed changes would make votes on variances less subjective.
“Granting variances shouldn’t be political at all,” Mayor Clark Hill said. “It should be very cut and dry. It meets the criteria or it doesn’t.”
Hill added that if a variance request comes up that doesn’t meet the criteria, but does need to be addressed, the city can update its code.
“We don’t need to grant a variance, we need to change our code and make it available to everybody,” Hill said.
The proposed changes also include a requirement that all variance requests that have been advertised go before the council — even those withdrawn by the applicant prior to the council meeting. That will mean that event withdrawn variance requests will have the same waiting period before re-applying (12 months for variances).
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights from the discussion included:
•whether to allow administrative variances (essentially, to allow city staff to approve minor variances so they don’t have to go before the planning commission and council).
•architectural design review. The council discussed requirements for screening dumpsters and whether those requirements should be applied to all dumpsters or just new ones. Council members also discussed beefing up the requirements for exterior wall sheathing — requiring pressboard, OSB or plywood that is at least 7/16”. The council hopes that change will improve the quality of new construction and protect homeowners in the future.
•the council also discussed a number of other sections in the ordinance including: Subdivision of land; boards and commissions; administration and enforcement; and building regulations.
