Commerce leaders wrapped up preliminary discussions this week on the town's proposed zoning ordinance overhaul. The Commerce City Council plans to revisit some of the items discussed and get input from the city’s planning and zoning commission before moving forward.

The update has been a months-long process, first reviewed by the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission before making its way to the Commerce City Council. Over the past three months, city planning staff have outlined different sections to the council at its work sessions.

