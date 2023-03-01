After a year of detailed work, the Commerce Planning Commission voted Feb. 27 to send a proposed major revision of the city's zoning codes to the town's council for its review and action.
"It's a novel," said CPC chairman Joe Leffew of the final document.
"Can we do cartwheels," joked commission member Jimbo Stephenson, referring to the lengthy process that has consumed much of the commission's time over the last year.
The document will now go through a review process within the Commerce City Council and two public hearings will be held before final action is taken. The CPC and council will also likely hold a joint meeting to go over the revised document.
One of the key issues is likely to be the minimum square footage required in R-1, R-2 and R-3 zones. The document sets 1,800 sq. ft. heated space and 2,200 sq. ft. total as the minimum, but there is some sentiment to raise that to 2,500 sq. ft.
"We're built out now," Leffew said of the city's available lots, noting that whatever is done will mostly affect new subdivisions that will be built in the city. He also noted that the state and national averages for new homes is around 2,500 sq. ft.
Commission member Erin Moore said that the current standard will be a "starting point" for discussions with the council.
In other business, the CPC tabled action on a revised city zoning map. Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said the city council had asked that a review be done of R-5 areas that had recently been changed to make sure some properties hadn't been mis-zoned given their surrounding area. There was no need to pass a zoning map if it will soon be amended, she said.
