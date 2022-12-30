Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages Georgia residents to be safe when celebrating with fireworks this New Year’s Eve.
Between 2006 and 2021, firework related injuries increased by 25%. In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks and at least 9 were killed. While a majority of firework related incidents occur during Fourth of July Celebrations, a significant amount occurs during the New Year’s holiday.
In recognition of the risk of fireworks, Commissioner King asks Georgians to follow the below tips for keeping yourself and others safe while celebrating the holidays.
- Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.
- Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.
- Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time.
- Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never try to relight a firework.
- Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
