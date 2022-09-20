The Jackson County government is hosting a community job fair with over 20 employers to help match local residents with jobs in the Jackson County area.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
Among the employers coming to the event are: Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Buhler Quality Yarn Corp., Cajun Air, FedEx, Foam Fabricators, the Georgia Department of Transportation, Haverty’s, the Jackson County Correctional Institute, Jackson County EMS/Rescue, the Jackson County School System, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, Jackson EMC, Jefferson City School System, Keith Porter Insulation and Fireplace, Keith Porter Specialties, LLC, Piedmont Healthcare, P Construction, QT, Safelite Autoglass, SK battery America, Solmax-Tencate Geosynthetics, Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC, Takeuchi, Toyota, Uline, Visiting Angels and Whole Foods.
