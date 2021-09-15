While anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers have gotten a lot of media attention in recent weeks, pro-masking individuals recently appealed to two local boards of education to enact or enforce greater masking mandates in local schools.
Five members of the Jefferson community urged the Jefferson Board of Education on Sept. 9 to reconsider its lack of a mask mandate across Jefferson’s four schools. The speakers pointed out how the COVID-19 Delta variant is more contagious for children than the original COVID-19 virus.
Two community members also called on the Jackson County Board of Education to enforce its masking rules, citing social media posts that show students and teachers ignoring the system's mask mandate.
The pro-masking comments come in contrast to a recent anti-masking outburst at a meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education where false information was spread about masking and vaccinations by some audience members.
JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM
Winther Hardy, in a prepared statement to the Jefferson BOE, compared the school system’s lack of mask mandate to a “drunk driving a school bus.” Hardy is a COVID-19 contact tracer for the department of public health.
Other speakers — Karen Bridgeman, Pete Fuller, Christy Mitchem and McKinsey Stone — questioned the BOE about why it wasn’t doing the “bare minimum” to decrease the spread of COVID-19. They also questioned why the school system could enforce a dress code but not a mask mandate.
“I hope our school system can take the necessary precautions before something tragic happens to one of our own,” said Stone, an ICU nurse and parent of a Jefferson Elementary School student. “I have seen firsthand the impact COVID can have, not just on the patients, but their families as well. I want my daughter to have the socialization she deserves, I want high school students to be able to go to homecoming, I want the football team to be able to finish out another amazing season. The best way to accomplish this is to begin with mask mandates.”
Superintendent Donna McMullan and chairman Ronald Hopkins responded to the speakers.
“We certainly do not take our decisions lightly,” McMullan said. “We established a medical advisory board, so we are talking to healthcare professionals, we are talking to representatives from CDC, we are talking to emergency management officials in our county. We are not making these decisions alone, this is something we had in place last year.”
Hopkins added: “This will be a continuous process. We will continue to monitor. The data is our data, it’s not what Jackson County’s data is. The data is not Hall County, Clarke County, whatever, it’s our data. We’re going by what our data is showing us. This is something that is looked at daily, several times a day. Our situation can change, our whole decision guide can change."
McMullan also said the school system’s COVID-19 guidelines aren’t an “exhaustive list," saying each school has specific mitigation strategies. Bridgeman was critical of the school system’s guidelines because masks are only mentioned once.
“I appreciate your comments about the guidelines, they are the only thing the parents and the community can see,” she said. “They do escalate across the percentages, masks are mentioned once. Masks are mentioned to be encouraged, and there’s clearly a disconnect between the layers of strategy that we’re using when something as simple as masks, requested by 70,000 pediatricians with nothing on their agenda but the health of our children, say it’s the first thing we should do.”
Currently, the Jefferson system has around 26 active Covid cases, less than 1% of its students and staff.
JACKSON COUNTY BOE
Bridgeman also spoke to the Jackson County Board of Education at its Sept. 9 meeting, praising the board for implementing a mask mandate, but saying it needs enforcement. She cited social media posts that show students and teachers not wearing masks.
"Inspect what you expect," Bridgeman said.
Bridgeman also read a letter from a Pendergrass parent who said her special needs daughter had been diagnosed with Covid on Sept. 8 after attending class at a West Jackson school.
"My point is that a mandate without enforcement is useless," said the parent.
The Jackson County BOE also heard from Manda Barnett at its Sept. 13 meeting. Barnett, an RN and family nurse practitioner, said it is "horrible" that discussions about Covid had become political. She said that she is pro-vaccination, but also believes people should be given a choice to vaccinate or not.
Barnett said the current virus surge was breaking the health care system, causing shortages in resources and that the situation was approaching the need to ration who gets treated.
"Your best chance of not being hospitalized or becoming very ill from Covid is to be vaccinated," she said.
She encouraged people to question what they see on Facebook and to "try and pull away from the political part of this."
Through Sept. 9, the county school system reported 91 active cases, a little less than 1% of its students and staff. Since the start of the school year, it has had 865 positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.