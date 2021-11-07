The community is rallying behind a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was critically injured in the line of duty last week.
Lena Marshall was shot during a domestic call in West Jackson on Friday (Nov. 5).
JCSO deputies were called to a West Jackson residence where a homeowner wanted a non-resident removed. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a woman met them at the door and pulled a firearm. She was instructed to drop the weapon, but fired upon the officers and struck Marshall. A second deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. Marshall was critically injured and taken to a local trauma center.
Prayers and well-wishes have flooded in on social media since the incident.
A GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/cc94gc-from-our-families-to-yours) was set up shortly after the shooting. As of Sunday night (Nov. 7), over $31,000 had been raised.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said the department will be opening an account at a local bank this week for donations for Marshall’s children. The GoFundMe page will be taken down once that account has been established.
